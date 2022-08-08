Crawford (3-4) yielded five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Royals.

Crawford coughed up two runs in the third inning but most of the damage came on MJ Melendez's three-run shot in the fifth. The 26-year-old rookie snapped his six-start streak of fewer than four runs allowed and saw his season ERA climb to 4.30. Since the start of July, Crawford owns a 3.23 ERA through 39 frames. He's expected to face the Yankees at home next week.