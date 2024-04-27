Crawford (1-1) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits over six innings. He struck out four.

Crawford allowed a season-high 10 hits Friday, though he'd still manage to make it through six innings for a second straight quality start. It's the first time that Crawford's allowed more than one run in a start this year -- he now sports an impressive 1.35 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across six starts (33.1 innings). He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Giants in his next outing.