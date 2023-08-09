Crawford (5-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against Kansas City. He struck out six.

Kansas City got the best of Crawford on Tuesday, putting multiple runners on base in each of the first four innings and forcing him to throw 78 pitches in his shortest outing since June 7. The 27-year-old right-hander has performed much better on the road this season, posting a 5-3 record with a 2.13 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP across 50.2 road innings juxtaposed with an 0-3 home record with a 6.23 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 34.2 innings. Crawford is currently slated to face the Tigers at home over the weekend.