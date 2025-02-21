Crawford (knee) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been eased into things early on in Red Sox camp as he tries to get past patellar tendon soreness, and it's a good sign that he's been cleared for mound work. The right-hander should have enough time to ramp up for Opening Day, barring setbacks.
