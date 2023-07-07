Crawford allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Thursday.

Crawford began with a 1-2-3 first inning, but he gave up three hits in each of the second and fourth frames, resulting in all three of the runs scored against him. The right-hander had gone at least five innings in each of his previous three starts but was given the hook after four frames Thursday. Since moving back into a starting role June 3, Crawford has been mostly unexceptional, posting a 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB over 30.2 innings.