Crawford won't start Monday's game against the Yankees as the game has been postponed due to rain, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Crawford will pitch the second game of Tuesday's twin bill after Monday's game was called off. Nick Pivetta will get the nod in Game 1.
