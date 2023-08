The Red Sox selected Barraclough's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The longtime reliever has actually been working as a starter with Worcester and doing quite well with a 2.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 28:19 K:BB over 42 innings. Barraclough could be a candidate to eat some innings, if needed, on Wednesday versus the Royals with Nick Pivetta making a start on three days' rest.