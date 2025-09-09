Harrison is headed to Sacramento to join the Red Sox and could be recalled from Triple-A Worcester prior to Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

The Red Sox have not yet announced a starter for Wednesday's game, though manager Alex Cora said that lefty Payton Tolle is expected to be used in some capacity. Harrison could also be in the mix, perhaps in a tandem start with Tolle. The left-handed Harrison pitched one inning with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday after overcoming an ankle injury, so he would be pitching on two days' rest Wednesday. Harrison holds a 3.75 ERA and 50:27 K:BB over 50.1 innings with Worcester since the Red Sox acquired him from the Giants on June 15.