The Red Sox plan to recall Harrison from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Wednesday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Though manager Alex Cora has confirmed that Payton Tolle will start Wednesday's contest, the rookie southpaw will be in line for an abbreviated appearance since he'll be pitching on less than five days' rest for the first time as a professional. According to Cotillo, Cora wouldn't reveal his plans for once Tolle exits the contest, but Harrison would make sense in a piggyback role. Since being acquired from the Giants in mid-June, Harrison has yet to make his Boston debut and has been working out of the rotation at Worcester, turning in a 3.75 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 50:27 K:BB in 50.1 innings over 12 starts. He made a one-inning appearance Sunday and should be capable of covering multiple frames Wednesday in relief of Tolle.