Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Harrison will start Saturday's game against the Rays in Tampa, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Harrison will move into the rotation as a replacement for rookie lefty Payton Tolle, whom Cora said would be used in the bullpen for the remainder of the season. After getting called up from Triple-A Worcester last week, Harrison made his Red Sox debut out of the bullpen Sept. 10 in Sacramento, striking out two over three scoreless innings. Though he had been serving in a starting role for Worcester, Harrison hadn't covered five frames in an outing since Aug. 19, so the Red Sox may not be counting on the lefty working deep into his start Saturday.