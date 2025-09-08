Harrison (ankle) made a one-inning start for Triple-A Worcester in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, striking out two batters while allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk.

Harrison appeared to be a candidate to make a start or bulk-relief appearance with the Red Sox last week, but he sustained a minor ankle injury that may have played a part in him being bypassed for a promotion. The southpaw made enough progress in his recovery from the injury to pitch Sunday for Worcester, though he took on a much more limited workload than he typically handles during his starts.