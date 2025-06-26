Red Sox's Kyle Harrison: Revamping repertoire in minors
Harrison is working on revamping his repertoire at Triple-A Worcester before joining their rotation next week, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Acquired from the Giants in the Rafael Devers trade, Harrison worked on some new pitches -- including a cutter and sinker -- during a live batting practice session this week. The lefty threw a four-seamer, slurve and changeup during his time in San Francisco, with Red Sox director of pitching Justin Williard calling the four-seamer a "unique fastball that's going to be his bread and butter." The Red Sox want Harrison to find some consistent secondary offerings to pair with the four-seamer, and senior director of player development Brian Abraham said "the returns have been really good so far" with the southpaw. Harrison figures to make at least a couple starts with Worcester as he works on his new offerings, but the plan seems to be to have him as part of Boston's rotation sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kyle Harrison: Opening at Triple-A after trade•
-
Red Sox's Kyle Harrison: Traded to Boston•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Logs five innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Cleared for next start•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Nursing bruised elbow•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Works five scoreless in win•