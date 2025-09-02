The Red Sox are expected to recall Harrison from Triple-A Worcester, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reports.

The Red Sox have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday's game against the Guardians at Fenway Park, and Harrison is likely to slot into that spot. Acquired from the Giants in the Rafael Devers trade, Harrison has a 3.65 ERA and 48:26 K:BB over 49.1 innings covering 11 starts since joining Worcester, which includes a 2.00 ERA and 19:9 K:BB across his last 18 frames. Whether the lefty draws additional starts for Boston could depend on if the club wants to keep a six-man rotation for a bit.