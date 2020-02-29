Red Sox's Kyle Hart: Added to starter mix
Hart allowed one walk over two scoreless innings in Friday's spring game against the Twins.
Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke identified Hart as a candidate for a rotation spot prior to the left-hander's start Friday, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. The Red Sox have two starting slots up for grabs heading into the regular season. One is a full-time gig made available when David Price was traded to the Dodgers, while the other is temporary as a replacement for Chris Sale (illness) who will begin the season on the injured list. The 27-year-old Hart is a command pitcher whose fastball lives in the upper-80s to low-90s.
