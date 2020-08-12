Hart will be recalled from the alternate training site to start Thursday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 27-year-old was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he's now set to make his major-league debut this week. Hart spent 2019 at Triple-A Pawtucket and had a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 80:36 K:BB over 100.1 innings (15 starts), and a decent outing Thursday should bring additional opportunities with the Red Sox searching for answers in the starting rotation.