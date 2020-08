The Red Sox recalled Hart from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rays.

The 27-year-old lefty will be making his big-league debut Thursday, becoming the latest in a growing list of pitchers to get an audition in Boston's rotation this season. Hart started in 15 of his 18 appearances at Triple-A Pawtucket in 2019, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 80:36 K:BB across 100.1 innings.