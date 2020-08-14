Hart (0-1) allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across two innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Hart made his major-league debut, though the results were not good. After allowing two runs in the first inning, he settled down to record a scoreless second inning. However, things deteriorated quickly in the third frame as he allowed the first six batters he faced to reach base, including a walk, two home runs, a double and two singles. The Red Sox continue to seek a combination of effective starting pitchers, so it remains to be seen if Hart will get another turn through the rotation.