Hart didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Blue Jays, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The rookie got tagged for four runs in the first inning before finally exiting the game in the fourth, but the Red Sox got Hart off the hook for a loss with a big rally in the sixth. He has yet to get out of the fourth frame in any of his three big-league starts, and only Boston's lack of rotation depth is keeping him around. Hart will carry a brutal 13.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB through nine innings into his next outing, currently scheduled for Monday at home against Atlanta.