Hart was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hip impingement Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Hart had a rough outing out of the bullpen Tuesday, and he was apparently hampered by an injury that will keep him sidelined for at least 10 days. Given his usage Tuesday, the southpaw will likely pitch out of the bullpen once he returns. Right-hander Andrew Triggs was recalled from the team's alternate training site in a corresponding move.