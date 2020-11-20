site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-kyle-hart-outrighted-off-40-man | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Kyle Hart: Outrighted off 40-man
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hart (hip) was outrighted to Triple-A on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
With the Red Sox adding players to the 40-man roster as Rule 5 draft protection, Hart was a roster casualty. He ended the year on the shelf with a hip injury and will report to Triple-A if healthy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read