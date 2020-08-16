Hart is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hart was roughed up in his first MLB start Aug. 13 against the Rays, lasting just two innings and giving up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks. While that sort of poor showing would normally disqualify a spot starter from earning another turn through the rotation, the Red Sox -- whose starters have posted a 6.95 ERA this season heading into Sunday's action -- have few appealing alternatives on hand to replace Hart. Boston will hope Hart can at least eat a few more innings Wednesday, but fantasy players are probably best off looking at other streaming options this week.