Hart was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Hart had an outside chance at a spot in the starting rotation, but he'll end up beginning his season at Triple-A. The 27-year-old started 15 games for Pawtucket during 2019 and had a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 80:36 K:BB across 100.1 innings.

