Hart gave up two runs on two hits and four walks over 3.2 innings during Wednesday's win over the Phillies. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 27-year-old has now issued seven walks through his first two starts, and he delivered only 39 of his 73 pitches for strikes Wednesday. Hart will need to illustrate better command to have a chance to work deeper into games, and his next opportunity should be Tuesday against the Blue Jays.