Keller signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Keller will return stateside after spending the past four seasons in Japan, where he compiled a 2.42 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 152.1 total innings. The 32-year-old righty will have an opportunity to win a spot in Boston's Opening Day bullpen during spring training. Otherwise, he'll fill in as organizational depth at Triple-A Worcester.