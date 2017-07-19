Martin was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

The Red Sox will bring up two fresh arms for the bullpen in Martin and Ben Taylor, with long reliever Hector Velazquez and spot starter Brian Johnson heading back to Triple-A in corresponding moves. It's the first promotion to the big leagues for Martin, who compiled a 3.79 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 38 innings with Pawtucket.