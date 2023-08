Teel went 3-for-3 with a home run for Boston's entry in the Florida Complex League on Saturday.

Boston's top pick in the 2023 draft kicked off his professional career in FCL on Thursday, when he went 0-for-2. He was selected 14th overall following an impressive season at Virginia, batting .407 with 13 homers, 59 RBI and a 1.130 OPS over 65 games. Teel is a catcher first but has played outfield, per MLB Pipeline and could handle playing second or third base.