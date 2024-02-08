Teel could make an impact at the big-league level in 2023, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

That seems far-fetched considering Teel -- the organization's first-round draft pick in 2023 -- played just 26 games as a professional during his first season, including nine at Double-A Portland. In the past, the Red Sox have been conservative when it comes to promoting talent, and Abraham notes newly minted chief baseball officer Craig Breslow seems to carry a similar approach. The 21-year-old Teel was impressive in his first pro season, batting .363/.483/.495, but he'll likely need to garner much more real experience and prove himself at Triple-A Worcester before reaching Boston.