Teel has a .262/.367/.408 slash line with three home runs, one steal and a 27.5 percent strikeout rate in 27 games for Double-A Portland.

He has been 26 percent better than the average Eastern League hitter, and it's worth noting that the park factors in Portland and the Eastern League in general favor pitchers over hitters. Teel's 21.7 percent hard-hit rate is subpar, and he's hitting more balls to the opposite field (40 percent) than to the pull side (38.6 percent), so Teel remains a hit-over-power prospect.