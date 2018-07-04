Red Sox's Kyle Wren: Inks deal with Boston
Wren signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Wren was cut loose by the Brewers' organization just over a week ago after spending the majority of the last three seasons at their Triple-A affiliate. Over the course of 45 games with Colorado Springs this year, he slashed .288/.353/.402 with two home runs, 28 RBI and six stolen bases. The 27-year-old will likely report to Triple-A Pawtucket and provide added outfield depth for the Red Sox's system.
