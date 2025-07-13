The Red Sox have selected Witherspoon with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Witherspoon is arguably the best college righty in the class, boasting several plus pitches while logging a 5.9 percent walk rate in a career-high 95 innings this year for Oklahoma. He has a starter's delivery and has impressed with his ability to hold mid-90s fastball velocity deep into starts. In addition to his plus fastball, Witherspoon's slider, cutter and curveball each show plus potential while his changeup lags behind. He took a big step forward with his control this spring after impressing last summer in two Cape Cod League starts (1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 10:0 K:BB in nine innings). Witherspoon has good size at 6-foot-2, 206 pounds and won't turn 21 until a month after the draft.