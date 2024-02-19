Hendriks (elbow) signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Red Sox on Monday. The deal includes a mutual option for 2026.

Hendriks is recovering from Tommy John surgery which he had last August. He is hoping to return around midseason, although that timeline seems a tad optimistic. This is mostly a play for 2025, with the Red Sox hoping Hendriks can rediscover the form that made him a three-time All-Star. Hendriks turned 35 earlier this month.