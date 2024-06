Hendriks (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session later this week, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

It will be his first time throwing off a mound since he underwent Tommy John surgery in early August of last year. Hendriks is hoping to join the Red Sox' relief corps at some point during the final two months of this season, and while that's possible, the bigger-picture goal is having him healthy and ready to roll as a member of Boston's 2025 bullpen.