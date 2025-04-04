Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Hendriks (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Friday or Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
It will be the first time Hendriks has thrown off a mound since he landed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Hendriks will be eligible for activation April 8, but given that he's just now getting back on the bump, he's unlikely to return at that time.
More News
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throwing from 120 feet•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throws Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Positive outlook confirmed•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Absence expected to be brief•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Placed on IL with inflamed elbow•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Behind Chapman for closer•