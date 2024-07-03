Hendriks (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday at loanDepot park in Miami, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Wednesday's bullpen will be the first of three scheduled sessions for Hendriks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He will throw again Friday and Sunday while the Red Sox are in New York for a series against the Yankees. Hendriks said Wednesday's session is about throwing pitches, while the weekend work is more about mechanics. He's essentially recovered from the surgery and is now building up arm strength.