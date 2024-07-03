Hendriks (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday at loanDepot park in Miami, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Wednesday's bullpen will be the first of three scheduled sessions for Hendriks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He will throw again Friday and Sunday while the Red Sox are in New York for a series against the Yankees. Hendriks said Wednesday's session is about throwing pitches, while the weekend work is more about mechanics. He's essentially recovered from the surgery and is now building up arm strength.
More News
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throws 20 pitches in bullpen Friday•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Completes 15-pitch side session•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Side session set for Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Bullpen session later this week•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Progresses beyond flat ground•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Extends throwing program•