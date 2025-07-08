Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox transferred Hendriks (hip) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move frees a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Isaiah Campbell. Hendriks has been throwing as he works his way back from right hip inflammation, but he now won't be eligible for activation until late July.
