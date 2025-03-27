Hendriks was diagnosed with a compressed nerve in his right elbow and expects to resume throwing early next week, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Hendriks landed on the injured list Thursday after a tough spring, though the team was optimistic his absence would be brief. The initial diagnosis confirms that outlook, and Hendriks could be back by early April if his recovery goes smoothly.
