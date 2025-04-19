The Red Sox will reinstate Hendriks (elbow) from the injured list Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hendriks has fired three shutout innings while striking out five batters across his three rehab appearances in the minor leagues, and he's now due to join the active roster for the first time since signing a two-year deal with the Red Sox prior to the 2024 campaign. Aroldis Chapman seems to have a tight grip on the closer job in Boston, but Hendriks should still be used fairly often in high-leverage situations.