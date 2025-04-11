Hendriks (elbow) allowed one run and struck out three over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

Hendriks started the game and worked around a soft roller (63.4 mph) to third that resulted in a single. The right-hander threw 18 pitches (13 strikes) in his first rehab outing after a rocky spring. He told reporters he felt good following the game and believed he located pitches better than he had during spring training, per Greg Dudek of NESN.com. Hendriks will likely get a few more rehab appearances before joining the Red Sox. Once in MLB, he may serve as a bridge to closer Aroldis Chapman, although save opportunities could land his way when manager Alex Cora wants a righty.