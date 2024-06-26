Hendriks (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey said Hendriks has been throwing "half-mound" sessions, but Wednesday's activity marks the reliever's first session throwing on the top of the mound since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery last August. If Wednesday's workout goes well, a normal progression would have Hendriks throwing two bullpen sessions per week before ramping up to face hitters.