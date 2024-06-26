Hendriks (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey said Hendriks has been throwing "half-mound" sessions, but Wednesday's activity marks the reliever's first session throwing on the top of the mound since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery last August. If Wednesday's workout goes well, a normal progression would have Hendriks throwing two bullpen sessions per week before ramping up to face hitters.
More News
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Bullpen session later this week•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Progresses beyond flat ground•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Extends throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throwing from 60 feet•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Agrees to two-year deal with Boston•
-
Liam Hendriks: Hoping to sign soon•