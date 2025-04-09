Hendriks (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After checking out fine upon completing a bullpen session over the weekend, Hendriks has received the green light to head to the minors, where he'll likely make a handful of appearances before coming off the 15-day injured list. Heading into spring training, Hendriks appeared to be a leading candidate to take over as Boston's closer in 2025, but he'll likely have to settle for a setup role in front of Aroldis Chapman once he's activated.