Hendriks (elbow) threw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks will also throw sessions Friday and Sunday in New York. He was limited to fastballs only, per Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who added that the pitcher is "far off" from a rehab assignment. That remark counters earlier comments from Hendriks, who expressed hope to be activated around July 30.