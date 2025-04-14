Hendriks (elbow) walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Hendriks made his second rehab appearance for the WooSox and looked sharp in both. He's allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over two innings. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Lauren Campbell of MassLive.com that the organization will assess where Hendriks is at before considering potential next moves.