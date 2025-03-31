Hendriks (elbow) returned to throwing Sunday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks received a shot of cortisone Thursday and said he feels much better since. He said the shot loosened the tension in what he called a compressed nerve. The right-hander believes he can return at the end of his 15-day IL window, but manager Alex Cora said they will not skip any steps with Hendriks' return to the mound after a long recovery road from Tommy John surgery.