default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hendriks was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right hip inflammation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks has reportedly been pitching through this issue in recent weeks while logging a 19.64 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over his last five appearances. The move is retroactive to May 28, so Hendriks will be eligible to return June 13 against the Yankees.

More News