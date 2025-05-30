Hendriks was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right hip inflammation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Hendriks has reportedly been pitching through this issue in recent weeks while logging a 19.64 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over his last five appearances. The move is retroactive to May 28, so Hendriks will be eligible to return June 13 against the Yankees.
