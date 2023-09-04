Gillaspie was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Monday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.
Gillaspie will go on Boston's 40-man roster but report to Triple-A Worcester for now. The right-hander has permitted six earned runs on 14 hits and five walks in nine innings at the big-league level this season with the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Optioned to Triple-A•