Cedrola's 2017 season was cut short due to ankle surgery, Baseball America's Alex Speier reports.

He hit .285/.322/.387 with four home runs and 19 steals on 26 attempts in 92 games as a 19-year-old at Low-A prior to the injury. This should not sideline him this spring, but prospective dynasty-league owners need to be aware of the fact that his stolen-base totals at High-A could be affected, at least early on. He is a plus runner and quality defender in center field. It will be on him to prove he can hit enough in the upper levels to profile as more than a bench outfielder.