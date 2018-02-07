Red Sox's Lorenzo Cedrola: Recovering from ankle surgery
Cedrola's 2017 season was cut short due to ankle surgery, Baseball America's Alex Speier reports.
He hit .285/.322/.387 with four home runs and 19 steals on 26 attempts in 92 games as a 19-year-old at Low-A prior to the injury. This should not sideline him this spring, but prospective dynasty-league owners need to be aware of the fact that his stolen-base totals at High-A could be affected, at least early on. He is a plus runner and quality defender in center field. It will be on him to prove he can hit enough in the upper levels to profile as more than a bench outfielder.
More News
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Slicing up the player pool can change the distribution of talent in not-so-obvious ways. Scott...
-
Podcast: Early-round questions
We’ll provide some clarity on several early-round picks and discuss strategies for dynasty...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...