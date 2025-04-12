Giolito (hamstring) is scheduled to start Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Both Giolito and Brayan Bello (shoulder) will get at least one more start for the WooSox before the team decides on the next step for each pitcher. Giolito, who threw 64 pitches over 3.1 innings in his last rehab start, believes he only needs one more before being ready for Boston, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
