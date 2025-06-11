Giolito (2-1) got the win Tuesday over the Rays, allowing one run (zero earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings.

Giolito bounced back from one of his worst starts of the season with one of his best starts. He finished with a season-high 13 whiffs, and his velocity was up a couple of ticks on his pitches. It's been quite the up and down campaign for Giolito, as he's had three starts allowed six runs or more while also posting four outings allowing one run or fewer. He'll line up to take the mound again next week against Seattle.