Giolito didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

After issuing a season-worst six free passes in his last outing Aug. 9, Giolito regained his control and tossed 63 of 92 pitches for strikes en route to his 12th quality start of the season, and his third in his last four trips to the mound. The right-hander has turned his season around after a rough beginning to his Boston tenure -- he held a 6.42 ERA on June 4, but in 12 starts since then he's delivered a 2.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIPP and 60:23 K:BB over 73 innings while going 7-1. Giolito will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Yankee Stadium.