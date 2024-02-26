Giolito waked one and struck out one over two hitless and scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Twins.

Giolito made his spring debut and broke out a new grip on a slider he's been working on since the start of camp, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "About a week ago, I started working on that, and I was pleased with how it was coming out," the right-hander said. "Still continuing to hone that in, but throwing the slider in like the mid-to-high 80s I think is a better move for me." Giolito, who threw 27 pitches (16 strikes), said he still plans to use the changeup as a go-to offspeed offering. An up-and-coming starter with the White Sox between 2019 and 2021, Giolito had a difficult 2023, when he pitched for three teams and allowed 41 home runs.